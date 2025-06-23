Former NBA Player Makes Shocking Tim Duncan Spurs Statement
Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs had one of the best runs in NBA history.
Despite winning five titles from 1999-2014, former NBA star Nick Young said he does not think the Spurs were a dynasty.
Young wrote: "Tim Duncan spurs was not a dynasty team"
Many people responded to Young's viral post (which had over 8,000 likes).
@Maverick_SZN: "5 rings in 20 seasons and consistent deep playoff runs with 50 win seasons the entire time? But not a dynasty nah"
@TemsPen: "He right. Cant consider yourself a dynasty with no repeats."
@ItzRhythmnnn: "I agree can’t be a dynasty and never go back to back"
@omarwhen: "4 championships in 8 seasons that's dynasty... the 5th was outside the dynasty era imo."
@oldskoolbballx: "Tim Duncan and the Spurs were just some guys who kept getting lucky for two decades. Like, who needs back-to-back titles when you’re allergic to missing the playoffs?"
@johnbreedyphoto: "Yes they were. They mirrored his game though. Fundamentally elite. Not a ton of highlights because they weren't crazy athletic and flashy. It's why most people forget them and Timmy D, which is a shame"
@xGoldenX0: "Naw youre off something bro. 5 championships spanning how long??? Same core stars and coach? The disrespect for Tim Duncan has got to stop. Its honesty disrespectful to the game to acknowledge him and that team."
@DiscuntWizard: "Nick Young’s opinion was never relevant"
Duncan was with the Spurs for all five of their NBA Championships.
The Hall of Fame forward retired after the 2015-16 season.