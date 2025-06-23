Fastbreak

Former NBA Player Makes Shocking Tim Duncan Spurs Statement

Nick Young sent out a post about the San Antonio Spurs.

Feb 23, 2015; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan (21) reacts during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at EnergySolutions Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images
Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs had one of the best runs in NBA history.

Despite winning five titles from 1999-2014, former NBA star Nick Young said he does not think the Spurs were a dynasty.

Young wrote: "Tim Duncan spurs was not a dynasty team"

Many people responded to Young's viral post (which had over 8,000 likes).

@Maverick_SZN: "5 rings in 20 seasons and consistent deep playoff runs with 50 win seasons the entire time? But not a dynasty nah"

@TemsPen: "He right. Cant consider yourself a dynasty with no repeats."

@ItzRhythmnnn: "I agree can’t be a dynasty and never go back to back"

@omarwhen: "4 championships in 8 seasons that's dynasty... the 5th was outside the dynasty era imo."

@oldskoolbballx: "Tim Duncan and the Spurs were just some guys who kept getting lucky for two decades. Like, who needs back-to-back titles when you’re allergic to missing the playoffs?"

@johnbreedyphoto: "Yes they were. They mirrored his game though. Fundamentally elite. Not a ton of highlights because they weren't crazy athletic and flashy. It's why most people forget them and Timmy D, which is a shame"

@xGoldenX0: "Naw youre off something bro. 5 championships spanning how long??? Same core stars and coach? The disrespect for Tim Duncan has got to stop. Its honesty disrespectful to the game to acknowledge him and that team."

@DiscuntWizard: "Nick Young’s opinion was never relevant"

Duncan was with the Spurs for all five of their NBA Championships.

The Hall of Fame forward retired after the 2015-16 season.

