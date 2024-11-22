Former NBA Player Makes Viral Russell Westbrook Statement
Russell Westbrook is coming off an excellent game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The nine-time NBA All-Star put up 12 points, ten rebounds, 14 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/12 from the field (the Nuggets won 122-110).
Via NBA on ESPN: "Russell Westbrook picks up career triple-double No. 200 against the Grizzlies in the #EmiratesNBACup win 💪"
Following the game, former NBA player Rashad McCants made an intriguing statement about the future Hall of Famer (via Gil's Arena).
McCants: "Russell Westbrook is the greatest point guard of all time. Statistically... Statistically it's no debate about it."
That said, McCants spoke about how Magic Johnson, Steph Curry and others would have a case from an ability standpoint.
Westbrook has career averages of 21.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 1,175 games.
Westbrook won the 2017 MVP Award and helped the OKC Thunder reach the 2012 NBA Finals.
However, he is most known for averaging a triple-double in four different seasons (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021).
In addition to Denver and OKC, Westbrook also had stops with the LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.
As for McCants, he was the 14th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft.
He averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 249 games for the Timberwolves and Kings.