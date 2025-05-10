Fastbreak

Former NBA Players Comment On Allen Iverson's Instagram Post

The Philadelphia 76ers legend made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Feb 16, 2010; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson (3) checks the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at the Wachovia Center. The Heat defeated the 76ers 105-78. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-Imagn Images / Howard Smith-Imagn Images

Allen Iverson is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.

The Hall of Fame guard is most known for his legendary run with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Dec 07, 2009; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson (3) reacts to a missed foul shot during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Wachovia Center. Denver defeated Philadelphia 93-83. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-Imagn Images / Howard Smith-Imagn Images

Recently, Iverson made a post to Instagram ahead of his 50th birthday.

His post had over 34,000 likes.

He wrote: "My OFFFICIAL 50th Birthday party! My ONLY PARTY will be in Philadelphia at Live June 14th. Can't wait to celebrate in my home away from home."

Several former NBA players commented on the post.

Paul Pierce: "🙌🙌👏👏Og"

Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Stephen Jackson: "This pic is krazy 😂😂😂😂😂😂. Let’s go. I’ll be there"

Mario Chalmers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Shannon Brown also liked the post.

Jan 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia 76ers and hall of fame member Allen Iverson is introduced during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Iverson has nearly 15 million followers on Instagram (which makes him among the most followed NBA players).

Many fans also left comments on his post.

Guy Lambert: "My fav NBA player of all time!"

@rayshawnatherealtor: "50 is crazy!"

@salonboujie: "I wish I still went out to big parties in Philly, I know this will be nice. ❤️❤️❤️"

@jonahezell: "Un-freakin-real you're about 2 be 50. Don't seem like that long ago he was a young buck teenager at Georgetown. Where does the time go Un-freakin-real"

Iverson last played in the league during the 2009-10 season.

He spent 14 years with the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.

His career averages were 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 914 games.

