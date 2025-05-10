Former NBA Players Comment On Allen Iverson's Instagram Post
Allen Iverson is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.
The Hall of Fame guard is most known for his legendary run with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Recently, Iverson made a post to Instagram ahead of his 50th birthday.
His post had over 34,000 likes.
He wrote: "My OFFFICIAL 50th Birthday party! My ONLY PARTY will be in Philadelphia at Live June 14th. Can't wait to celebrate in my home away from home."
Several former NBA players commented on the post.
Paul Pierce: "🙌🙌👏👏Og"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Stephen Jackson: "This pic is krazy 😂😂😂😂😂😂. Let’s go. I’ll be there"
Mario Chalmers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Shannon Brown also liked the post.
Iverson has nearly 15 million followers on Instagram (which makes him among the most followed NBA players).
Many fans also left comments on his post.
Guy Lambert: "My fav NBA player of all time!"
@rayshawnatherealtor: "50 is crazy!"
@salonboujie: "I wish I still went out to big parties in Philly, I know this will be nice. ❤️❤️❤️"
@jonahezell: "Un-freakin-real you're about 2 be 50. Don't seem like that long ago he was a young buck teenager at Georgetown. Where does the time go Un-freakin-real"
Iverson last played in the league during the 2009-10 season.
He spent 14 years with the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.
His career averages were 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 914 games.