Former NBA Players Comment On Alonzo Mourning's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Alonzo Mourning was once among the best players in the NBA when he was with the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.
Recently, the Basketball Hall of Famer made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 3,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "Every year, I look forward to this moment — pouring into the graduating class at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning High School.
Today, I had the honor of sharing a message that reflects how I choose to live my life: Aura Maxing.
It’s about making intentional choices.
Walking in your purpose.
Protecting your energy.And leading with unshakable character.
Class of 2025 — your light is powerful. Your future is limitless.Congratulations! 🎓💫"
Several former NBA players left messages on his post.
Udonis Haslem: "🔥🔥🔥"
Quentin Richardson: "🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"
Mourning was the second pick in the 1992 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.
In addition to the Heat and Hornets, the 2006 NBA Champion also spent time with the New Jersey Nets over 15 seasons.
His career averages were 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.8 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field in 838 games.
Via StatMuse: "Alonzo Mourning:
— 17/9/3b
— NBA Champion
— 2X DPOY
— 7X All-Star
— 2X All-NBA
— 2X All-Defensive
— 2X BLK Leader
— 1st in BLK by a Hornet
— 1st in BLK by a Heat
— 2nd in PTS by a Heat
— 2nd in REB by a Heat
Hall of Famer."