Former NBA Players Comment On Carlos Boozer's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Former Bulls and Jazz star Carlos Boozer made a post to Instagram.

Oct 25, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls power forward Carlos Boozer (5) reacts after a basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the United Center. Chicago defeats Denver 94-89. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls power forward Carlos Boozer (5) reacts after a basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the United Center. Chicago defeats Denver 94-89. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images / Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Carlos Boozer was one of the best power forwards of his era.

The former Duke star most recently played in the NBA during the 2014-15 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nov 18, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carlos Boozer (5) reacts after making a basket in the third quarter of their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. The Lakers won 114-109. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images / Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Boozer recently made a post to Instagram with a heartfelt message for his mother.

He wrote: "Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY To The Best Mom A Son Could Ever Ask For!!! 70 Years Young!!! We Celebrate You Every Day But Especially TODAY 🎉🎉🎉 Love You Ma 💕#70yearsyoung"

Several former NBA players left comments on Boozer's post.

Mark Jackson: "Happy Birthday!!!"

Jay Williams: "Love you Momma Booz"

Quentin Richardson: "HBD to ya moms fam!! 💯❤️"

Mateen Cleaves: "Happy Birthday momma!!!!"

Dec. 28, 2010; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls power forward Carlos Boozer (5) on the bench in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images / Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

Considering Boozer hasn't played in the NBA in a decade, fans will likely enjoy seeing his life update (and the former player's comments).

Dec 25, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carlos Boozer (left) and Chicago Bulls center Nazr Mohammed (right) meet prior to the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images / Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

The 43-year-old also has two sons who are among the best basketball prospects in the country.

Via Bleacher Report (on October 11, 2024): "Twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer, sons of Carlos Boozer, have officially committed to Duke

The No. 2 and No. 21 ranked players will suit up at their dad's alma mater"

Boozer was the 35th pick in the 2002 NBA Draft.

He played 13 seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

His two All-Star appearances came with the Jazz.

Mar 1, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Utah Jazz forward Carlos Boozer (5) reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Jazz 108-104. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Boozer had career averages of 16.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 861 games.

He reached the conference finals twice (with the Bulls and Jazz).

