Former NBA Players Comment On Carlos Boozer's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Carlos Boozer was one of the best power forwards of his era.
The former Duke star most recently played in the NBA during the 2014-15 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Boozer recently made a post to Instagram with a heartfelt message for his mother.
He wrote: "Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY To The Best Mom A Son Could Ever Ask For!!! 70 Years Young!!! We Celebrate You Every Day But Especially TODAY 🎉🎉🎉 Love You Ma 💕#70yearsyoung"
Several former NBA players left comments on Boozer's post.
Mark Jackson: "Happy Birthday!!!"
Jay Williams: "Love you Momma Booz"
Quentin Richardson: "HBD to ya moms fam!! 💯❤️"
Mateen Cleaves: "Happy Birthday momma!!!!"
Considering Boozer hasn't played in the NBA in a decade, fans will likely enjoy seeing his life update (and the former player's comments).
The 43-year-old also has two sons who are among the best basketball prospects in the country.
Via Bleacher Report (on October 11, 2024): "Twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer, sons of Carlos Boozer, have officially committed to Duke
The No. 2 and No. 21 ranked players will suit up at their dad's alma mater"
Boozer was the 35th pick in the 2002 NBA Draft.
He played 13 seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
His two All-Star appearances came with the Jazz.
Boozer had career averages of 16.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 861 games.
He reached the conference finals twice (with the Bulls and Jazz).