Former NBA Players Comment On Derrick Rose's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Derrick Rose had one of the highest peaks in NBA history.
Following his superstardom, Rose transitioned into a productive role player for over a decade.
Right before the 2024-25 NBA season, the 36-year-old surprisingly annoucned his retirment from basketball.
On Saturday, Rose made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
Rose captioned his post: "You never alone! At the age of 34 years old my mom took me to the living room window and gave me over to god. She was going through a lot of s**t at the time with the family and looking for liberation. Yesterday she hit me and told me I was one of her biggest blessings. Little do she know I look at her as my biggest blessing along the breath. One day Laina grandma asked me do I feel like I’m chosen sometimes…. It took me a while to answer but I said yes. She said naw it’s not you. It’s Brenda…. She’s the chosen one. It’s f**ked me up becuz prior to us talking about my mom she’s was praising me on being a dad and how I treat people. It made me think about how my mom would slap the back of my head if I didn’t open a door for women or pinch me when I didn’t walk on the right side of the sidewalk to protect her. She really made a gambit move to raise me this way with her time and love. Also in that call she told me to keep being vulnerable becuz somebody might need to hear it. Pooh El Dini Rose DZY720"
There were over 70,000 likes in less than two hours.
Several former NBA players left comments.
Joakim Noah: "The Roses!!!!!💯"
Jamal Crawford: "The ONE!!"
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: "🔥🙌🏻"
Quentin Richardson: "💯❤️"
Rose played 15 seasons for the Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.