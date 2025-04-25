Fastbreak

Former NBA Players Comment On Isaiah Thomas' Heartfelt Instagram Post

Former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas made a post to Instagram.

Apr 6, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) reacts to a play during their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 123-116. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images / Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Isaiah Thomas was one of the most popular players in the NBA when he made two All-Star Games with the Boston Celtics (2016-17).

He most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Phoenix Suns.

The former Washington star still has over 3.8 million followers on Instagram.

On Thursday, Thomas made a heartfelt post for his mother.

He wrote: "Happy birthday to the strongest woman I know!!! I love you so much mom @teti46! Have a great day and enjoy it, the sun is out for you. Quisha smiling down wondering what’s the move for your birthday, you know she was always tryna turn up 😂🙏🏾💙"

There were over 5,000 likes on his post.

Several former NBA players left comments.

Darius Miles: "❤️"

Mateen Cleaves: "Happy Birthday!!!!"

Quentin Richardson: "❤️"

Mark Jackson: "Happy Birthday!!!"

Dec 26, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images / Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

Thomas was the 60th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

He played 12 seasons for the Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

His career averages were 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 556 games.

Thomas spent this past year playing in the G League for the Salt Lake City Stars.

He averaged 29.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 14 games.

