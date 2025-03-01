Former NBA Players Comment On Lonzo Ball's Viral Instagram Post
On Friday night, the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors (in overtime) by a score of 125-115.
Lonzo Ball finished the win with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/13 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Ice the game with a triple
Dance it out
Lonzo Ball had the whole bench up to secure the Bulls' victory!"
After the game, Ball made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes and 300 comments.
He wrote: "🔫🔫 ❤️🔥"
Several former NBA players left comments on Ball's post.
Baron Davis: "🔥🔥🔥"
Shabazz Muhammad: "gangerrrrr🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Alize Johnson: "Seen this movie already 🤞🏾"
Ball is now averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.
He is in his eighth NBA season.
In addition to the Bulls, the former UCLA star has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.