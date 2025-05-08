Former NBA Players Comment On Rudy Gay's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Even though Rudy Gay never made an NBA All-Star Game, the former UConn Star was one of the best forwards of his era.
Gay most recently played in the league during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Utah Jazz.
That year (at 36), he averaged 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 38.0% from the field in 56 games.
On Tuesday, Gay made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son.
He wrote: "Happy birthday to boss don of my establishment lol. Can’t wait for yall to see how special this kid is."
Several former NBA players commented on Gay's post.
Caron Butler: "Blessings"
Darius Miles: "HBD👑"
Wayne Ellington: "Your twin"
Considering Gay was a popular NBA player (he has over 680,000 followers on Instagram), many fans will likely enjoy seeing his life update.