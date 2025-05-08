Fastbreak

Former NBA Players Comment On Rudy Gay's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Former Memphis Grizzlies star Rudy Gay made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Dec 2, 2014; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) hugs forward Derrick Williams (13) after scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Sleep Train Arena. The Raptors won 117-109. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Even though Rudy Gay never made an NBA All-Star Game, the former UConn Star was one of the best forwards of his era.

Gay most recently played in the league during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Utah Jazz.

That year (at 36), he averaged 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 38.0% from the field in 56 games.

On Tuesday, Gay made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son.

He wrote: "Happy birthday to boss don of my establishment lol. Can’t wait for yall to see how special this kid is."

Several former NBA players commented on Gay's post.

Caron Butler: "Blessings"

Darius Miles: "HBD👑"

Wayne Ellington: "Your twin"

Considering Gay was a popular NBA player (he has over 680,000 followers on Instagram), many fans will likely enjoy seeing his life update.

