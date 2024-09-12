Former NBA Players React To A'ja Wilson's Instagram Post
A'ja Wilson is in the middle of another incredible season for the Las Vegas Aces.
She is currently averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 35 games.
On Wednesday evening, Wilson made WNBA histroy in their 86-75 victory over the Indiana Fever.
Via The WNBA: "Mission Complete, History Made 🗣️
A'ja Wilson entered tonight needing 11 PTS to break the single szn scoring record which was previously held by Jewell Loyd (939 PTS), at the half against Indiana, Wilson has notched 12 PTS and has accumulated a total of 941 PTS on the szn"
Following the game, Wilson made a post to Instagram.
Wilson captioned her post: "TOP TIER BLESSINGS 🤍🪜!"
Former NBA players commented on her post.
Udonis Haslem: "🔥🔥🔥🐐"
Stephon Marbury: "Get well my sister"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
LeBron James, Myles Turner, Donovan Mitchell and Josh Hart were also some of the NBA players to like the post.
The Aces are currently 23-13 in their first 36 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the WNBA.
They will resume action when play the Fever (again) on Friday in Indiana.
Wilson was the first pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft out of South Carolina.
She has helped lead the Aces to titles in back-to-back seasons.
Her career averages are 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 224 games.