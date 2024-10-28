Former NBA Players React To Allen Iverson's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Last month, the heartbreaking news that Dikembe Mutombo had passed away was announced.
The Hall of Famer played 18 years for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets and New York Knicks.
Via NBA Communications on September 30: "NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away today at the age of 58 from brain cancer. He was surrounded by his family."
On Monday, NBA legend (and Mutombo's former 76ers teammate) Allen Iverson made a post to Instagram with a message for him.
Iverson wrote: "See you when I get there Big Bro"
Former NBA players reacted to Iverson's post.
Mark Jackson: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Carlos Boozer: "🙏🏽"
Zach Randolph: "🙏🏿🙏🏿"
Darius Miles: "🙏🏾"
Quentin Richardson: "🙏🏾"
Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, Steve Smith, Anthony Morrow, JR Smith and Kenyon Martin were also among the NBA players to like Iverson's post.
Iverson and Mutombo spent part of two seasons together on the 76ers.
During the 2001 season, they helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals (they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers).
Iverson finished the 2001 NBA playoffs with averages of 32.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.4 steals per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range.
He also played an average of 46.2 minutes per game.
The Basketball Hall of Famer retired after 14 seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies (and 76ers).
The 76ers have been unable to return to the NBA Finals since that season.