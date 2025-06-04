Fastbreak

Former NBA Players React To Allen Iverson's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson made a post to Instagram for his son.

Ben Stinar

Apr 8, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson wipes tears away as he talks about his selection for enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2016 during a press conference at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Allen Iverson still remains one of the most popular players in NBA history.

Despite last playing in the league during the 2009-10 season, he has over 14 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, Iverson made a heartfelt post for his son that had 60,000 likes.

He wrote: "The true definition of a son. He takes care of his mother and his family. He never disrespects his mom or dad. Never gets into trouble. Never pretends to be something he’s not. He looks out for his sisters, always around, always a familiar face. If we ever need anything, he’s there—no questions asked.

I’m so proud of the man you’ve become. I couldn’t wish for a better son.

We’re gonna live this life forever—together!

I love you, my man. My Bud!"

Several former NBA players left messages on Iverson's post.

Anthony Morrow: "He look just like that AI version of you bro lol"

Mateen Cleaves: "Congratulations young dawg!!!!!"

Mark Jackson: "👏👏🙌"

Dec 31, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson (3) during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the 76ers 104-88. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iverson is most known for his legendary run with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He led the franchise to the 2001 NBA Finals where they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Via Ballislife.com (on May 9, 2024): "22 YEARS AGO TODAY
Allen Iverson dropped 54 on Vince Carter & the Raptors. He had 20 in the 2nd quarter & 19 of the 76ers final 20 points in the 4th.

The rest of the 76ers combined to score 43 PTS in the game."

Iverson also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.

