Former NBA Players React To Allen Iverson's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Allen Iverson still remains one of the most popular players in NBA history.
Despite last playing in the league during the 2009-10 season, he has over 14 million followers on Instagram.
Recently, Iverson made a heartfelt post for his son that had 60,000 likes.
He wrote: "The true definition of a son. He takes care of his mother and his family. He never disrespects his mom or dad. Never gets into trouble. Never pretends to be something he’s not. He looks out for his sisters, always around, always a familiar face. If we ever need anything, he’s there—no questions asked.
I’m so proud of the man you’ve become. I couldn’t wish for a better son.
We’re gonna live this life forever—together!
I love you, my man. My Bud!"
Several former NBA players left messages on Iverson's post.
Anthony Morrow: "He look just like that AI version of you bro lol"
Mateen Cleaves: "Congratulations young dawg!!!!!"
Mark Jackson: "👏👏🙌"
Iverson is most known for his legendary run with the Philadelphia 76ers.
He led the franchise to the 2001 NBA Finals where they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Ballislife.com (on May 9, 2024): "22 YEARS AGO TODAY
Allen Iverson dropped 54 on Vince Carter & the Raptors. He had 20 in the 2nd quarter & 19 of the 76ers final 20 points in the 4th.
The rest of the 76ers combined to score 43 PTS in the game."
Iverson also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.