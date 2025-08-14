Former NBA Players React To Allen Iverson's Heartfelt Post
Allen Iverson is one of the most beloved NBA players of all time.
The Philadelphia 76ers legend has nearly 15 million followers on Instagram (which is more than most current players).
This week, Iverson made a heartfelt post that had over 50,000 likes in 13 hours.
He wrote: "I came across those two videos and I had to say something. It’s such a gift to receive these messages of love — to get my flowers while I can still smell them! Just wanna say thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and my millions of true fans across the world for always supporting and believing in me throughout my blessed and turbulent life. There were GREAT days, but I’ve had some bad ones too. Life REALLY be Life’n!! Giving up for me has NEVER been an option. I always stayed true to myself. I never became someone that the people who truly love me couldn’t recognize. I never disrespected my God by wanting to be anyone but me. I wanted to be LIKE!! Mike. But be him? Anyone else? Man, I’m happy with who I am. If I came back in another life, I’d choose this life, with all the ups and downs, the twists and turns. Who else I’m gonna be? Everyone else is taken up anyway!! Lol.
I pray that I continue to make my loved ones and fans proud. With all that being said, there’ll be many more obstacles and challenges ahead for me to overcome, but I’ll continue to put one foot in front of the other and continue to believe in myself and my God. I kindly suggest ya’ll do the same. Live, Laugh and Love.
#Misunderstood"
Several former NBA players left comments on Iverson's post.
Quentin Richardson: "Legendary 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Mateen Cleaves: "💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿"
Eddy Curry: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Iverson played 14 seasons for the 76ers, Nuggets, Pistons and Grizzlies.