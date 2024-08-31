Former NBA Players React To Austin Rivers Instagram Post
Austin Rivers most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Minneosta Timberwolves.
The 11-year veteran averaged 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range.
He currently remains a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Saturday, Rivers made a post to Instagram that had over 3,000 likes in three hours.
Rivers captioned his post: "Still got it more than most… but the politics can weigh heavy these days!! All good though, going to keep making this transition look EZPZ… blessed and highly favored! Always thankful. #mixtapegoats @johnwall we changed the culture broski… 📸 @bellikemike"
Several former NBA players reacted to his post.
John Wall wrote: "Facts bra ‼️"
Quinn Cook wrote: "🐐🐐🐐🐐"
Tyus Jones wrote: "Mixtape goats fr!"
Kyle O'Quinn wrote: "👊🏾🔥🫡 Mad Respect!"
Based on his post, it appears as if Rivers would still want to play in the NBA.
He was initially the tenth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft after a stellar season of college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.
Over his 11 seasons, Rivers spent time with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and New York Knicks.
His career averages are 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 707 regular season games.