Former NBA Players React To Austin Rivers' Instagram Post

Former LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Oct 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (25) looks on before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (25) looks on before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Austin Rivers most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwovles.

He finished that year with averages of 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 52 games.

Earlier this month, Rivers celebrated his 33rd birthday.

Feb 16, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (25) participates in shoot around before a game against the Washington Wizards at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

This week, Rivers made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: "❤️ from PR.

Thankful for good friends on my B Day weekend. God is great. 33 🙏"

Several NBA players commented on the post.

Drew Gooden: "Invite?? 😂😂"

Darius Miles: "HBD👑"

Evan Turner: "Hope you got them the senior citizen discount?@pausha"

Kyle Anderson: "happy birthday my boy!"

Jalen Brunson, Blake Griffin, Bradley Beal, Rudy Gay, Obi Toppin and CJ McCollum were among the NBA players to like Rivers' post.

Dec 7, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers (25) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. The Clippers defeated the Timberwolves 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Rivers was the 10th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.

He played 11 years for the LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and New York Knicks.

His career averages were 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 707 games.

