Former NBA Players React To Austin Rivers' Instagram Post
Austin Rivers most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwovles.
He finished that year with averages of 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 52 games.
Earlier this month, Rivers celebrated his 33rd birthday.
This week, Rivers made a post to Instagram.
He wrote: "❤️ from PR.
Thankful for good friends on my B Day weekend. God is great. 33 🙏"
Several NBA players commented on the post.
Drew Gooden: "Invite?? 😂😂"
Darius Miles: "HBD👑"
Evan Turner: "Hope you got them the senior citizen discount?@pausha"
Kyle Anderson: "happy birthday my boy!"
Jalen Brunson, Blake Griffin, Bradley Beal, Rudy Gay, Obi Toppin and CJ McCollum were among the NBA players to like Rivers' post.
Rivers was the 10th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.
He played 11 years for the LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and New York Knicks.
His career averages were 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 707 games.