Former NBA Players React To Cam Newton News
Cam Newton was once among the most exciting players in the NFL when he played for the Carolina Panthers.
Before his legendary run in the pros, Newton led the Auburn Tigers to the 2011 National Championship.
It's now been announced that Auburn will retire his jersey.
"Cam Newton is getting his jersey retired by Auburn
National Champion
Heisman winner
Consensus All-American
First-team All-SEC
SEC Offensive Player of the Year
Walter Camp Award winner
What a career for No. 2 "
Several former NBA players reacted to the news on Instagram.
ESPN's SportsCenter wrote (via Instagram): "Breaking: Cam Newton’s jersey will be retired by Auburn on Oct. 11, the school announced 🔥
Newton won both a Heisman and Natty in 2010 🏆"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Rip Hamilton: "🔥🔥"
Newton was the first pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.
He spent the first nine years of his career with the Panthers (where he won the 2015 MVP and reached the Super Bowl).
The 36-year-old played one year for the New England Patriots before spending the final season of his career (back in Carolina).