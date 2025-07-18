Former NBA Players React To Carlos Boozer's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Carlos Boozer was once among the best forwards in the NBA when he played for the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls.
He is also the father of two twins (who will be playing at Duke next season).
On Friday, Boozer wished them a happy birthday in a heartfelt post to Instagram.
He wrote: "Help Me In Wishing My Twins A Happy 18th Birthday!!!
As You Step Into This Next Chapter, Enjoy Every Moment!!! Be Where Your Feet Are And Embrace Every Experience!!! Know That Your Family Is With You Every Step You Take!!! Pray That God Guides Your Path With Grace & Understanding!!! So Proud Of The Great Young Men You’ve Grown Into, Looking Forward To What Lies Ahead For You Both!!!! Happy Birthday Guys!!! Love You - Time To Turn Up!!!!"
Several former NBA players commented on Boozer's post.
Joakim Noah: "🔥🔥🔥"
Eddy Curry: "Happy Birthday fellas!! 🙌🏾🔥"
Mateen Cleaves: "💪🏿💪🏿 Happy Birthday fellas!!!!"
Mark Jackson: "Happy Birthday!!!"
Deron Williams, Steve Nash, Richard Hamilton, Paolo Banchero and Jamal Crawford were among the NBA players to like Boozer's post.
Boozer was the 35th pick in the 2002 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He played 13 seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz.
The two-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 16.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 861 games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on February 26): "Cam Boozer has a strong case as the No. 1 pick in 2026. Most college coaches would pick him to win a game tonight. He might be the NBA Rookie of the Year favorite in 26 months. No one should be surprised if he emerges as the best player in college basketball next season."