Former NBA Players React To Carlos Boozer's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Former Chicago Bulls star Carlos Boozer made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

May 26, 2011; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Carlos Boozer (right) reacts after being called for a foul against Miami Heat forward LeBron James (not pictured) during the second half in game five of the eastern conference finals of the 2011 NBA playoffs at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images
Carlos Boozer was once among the best forwards in the NBA when he played for the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls.

He is also the father of two twins (who will be playing at Duke next season).

On Friday, Boozer wished them a happy birthday in a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: "Help Me In Wishing My Twins A Happy 18th Birthday!!!

As You Step Into This Next Chapter, Enjoy Every Moment!!! Be Where Your Feet Are And Embrace Every Experience!!! Know That Your Family Is With You Every Step You Take!!! Pray That God Guides Your Path With Grace & Understanding!!! So Proud Of The Great Young Men You’ve Grown Into, Looking Forward To What Lies Ahead For You Both!!!! Happy Birthday Guys!!! Love You - Time To Turn Up!!!!"

Several former NBA players commented on Boozer's post.

Joakim Noah: "🔥🔥🔥"

Eddy Curry: "Happy Birthday fellas!! 🙌🏾🔥"

Mateen Cleaves: "💪🏿💪🏿 Happy Birthday fellas!!!!"

Mark Jackson: "Happy Birthday!!!"

Deron Williams, Steve Nash, Richard Hamilton, Paolo Banchero and Jamal Crawford were among the NBA players to like Boozer's post.

Carlos Boozer
Feb 22, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Former against the Utah Jazz player Carlos Boozer arrives at Delta Center before the game between the Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Boozer was the 35th pick in the 2002 NBA Draft out of Duke.

He played 13 seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz.

The two-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 16.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 861 games.

Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on February 26): "Cam Boozer has a strong case as the No. 1 pick in 2026. Most college coaches would pick him to win a game tonight. He might be the NBA Rookie of the Year favorite in 26 months. No one should be surprised if he emerges as the best player in college basketball next season."

