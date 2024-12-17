Former NBA Players React To Carmelo Anthony's Viral Instagram Post
Carmelo Anthony last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The future Hall of Famer is one of the most popular players of all time and has 8.1 million followers on Instagram.
Recently, Anthony made a post that had over 68,000 likes in nine hours.
Anthony captioned his post: "Alhamdulillah #STAYME7O"
Several former NBA players commented on Anthony's post.
Rudy Gay: "🤲"
Caron Butler: "🤲🏿"
Stephen Jackson: "Ameen"
Mike Bibby, Dwyane Wade, Rusell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Wayne Ellington, Matt Barnes and Josh Hart were also among the NBA players to like Anthony's post.
Anthony also made the same post to X.
There were over 11,000 likes and 500,000 impressions in nine hours.
Many fans shared comments on the post.
@shanks_giye: "king of new york"
@GOOCHI3RDLEG: "i’ve got tears in my eyes bro i love you"
@KnicksNationFr: "Knicks fans are everywhere"
Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
He is most known for his time with the Nuggets and Knicks.
The superstar forward had career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 games.
While Anthony never reached the NBA Finals, he is known for being one of the best scorers of all time.
The 2003 NCAA Champion appeared in 83 NBA playoff games.