Former NBA Players React To Carmelo Anthony's Viral Instagram Post

Former New York Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony made a post to Instagram.

Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Carmelo Anthony last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The future Hall of Famer is one of the most popular players of all time and has 8.1 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, Anthony made a post that had over 68,000 likes in nine hours.

Anthony captioned his post: "Alhamdulillah #STAYME7O"

Several former NBA players commented on Anthony's post.

Rudy Gay: "🤲"

Caron Butler: "🤲🏿"

Stephen Jackson: "Ameen"

Mike Bibby, Dwyane Wade, Rusell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Wayne Ellington, Matt Barnes and Josh Hart were also among the NBA players to like Anthony's post.

December 23, 2012; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anthony also made the same post to X.

There were over 11,000 likes and 500,000 impressions in nine hours.

Many fans shared comments on the post.

@shanks_giye: "king of new york"

@GOOCHI3RDLEG: "i’ve got tears in my eyes bro i love you"

@KnicksNationFr: "Knicks fans are everywhere"

Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

He is most known for his time with the Nuggets and Knicks.

The superstar forward had career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 games.

Dec 11, 2012; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts to scoring a three pointer during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Knicks won 100-97. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-Imagn Images / Anthony Gruppuso-Imagn Images

While Anthony never reached the NBA Finals, he is known for being one of the best scorers of all time.

The 2003 NCAA Champion appeared in 83 NBA playoff games.

