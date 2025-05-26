Fastbreak

Former NBA Players React To Damian Lillard's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard made a post to Instagram.

Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on during warmups prior to game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards of all time.

The Milwaukee Bucks star is coming off a season where he averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.

However, Lillard suffered a season-ending injury during the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Via Bucks.com (on April 28): "Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard underwent an MRI today that revealed a torn left Achilles tendon. Lillard suffered the injury during the first period of last night’s game vs. Indiana.

Lillard will miss the remainder of the 2025 Playoffs and undergo surgery to repair the injury."

This week, Lillard made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes.

He wrote: "Also part of rehab… ❤️🤞🏾(and her GOD mom is a HOFer)"

Several former NBA players commented on Lillard's post.

Kenyon Martin: "The Best rehab there could possibly be!!!🙌"

Mateen Cleaves: "👌🏿"

Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Josh Smith, Carlos Boozer, Jamal Crawford, Mark Jackson, Evan Turner, Jalen Rose, LaMarcus Aldridge, Gary Payton II and Damion Lee were among the players to like Lillard's post.

Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Bucks (who were the fifth seed) ended up losing to the Indiana Pacers in the first round (in five games).

Lillard has been with the franchise for two seasons.

Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (middle) sits on the bench with an injury against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Before his stint with Milwaukee, Lillard spent the first 11 years of his Hall of Fame career playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.

He will turn 35 this summer (July 15).

