Former NBA Players React To Damian Lillard's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards of all time.
The Milwaukee Bucks star is coming off a season where he averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
However, Lillard suffered a season-ending injury during the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Bucks.com (on April 28): "Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard underwent an MRI today that revealed a torn left Achilles tendon. Lillard suffered the injury during the first period of last night’s game vs. Indiana.
Lillard will miss the remainder of the 2025 Playoffs and undergo surgery to repair the injury."
This week, Lillard made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes.
He wrote: "Also part of rehab… ❤️🤞🏾(and her GOD mom is a HOFer)"
Several former NBA players commented on Lillard's post.
Kenyon Martin: "The Best rehab there could possibly be!!!🙌"
Mateen Cleaves: "👌🏿"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Josh Smith, Carlos Boozer, Jamal Crawford, Mark Jackson, Evan Turner, Jalen Rose, LaMarcus Aldridge, Gary Payton II and Damion Lee were among the players to like Lillard's post.
The Bucks (who were the fifth seed) ended up losing to the Indiana Pacers in the first round (in five games).
Lillard has been with the franchise for two seasons.
Before his stint with Milwaukee, Lillard spent the first 11 years of his Hall of Fame career playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
He will turn 35 this summer (July 15).