Former NBA Players React To Dwight Howard's Instagram Post
Dwight Howard is one of the best centers in NBA history.
The 18-year veteran most recently played during the 2021-22 season when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers (for the third time).
On Sunday, Howard is celebrating his 39th birthday.
He made a post to Instagram that had over 31,000 likes in 13 hours.
Howard captioned his post: "39 now man I feel like a champion 😅🎈#happybirthdaytome"
Former NBA players left messages for Howard in the comments.
Former NBA player Troy Daniels: "Happy birthday bro .!!!"
Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins: "Happy Bday champ! 🎂"
Former NBA star Josh Smith: "Happy Birthday Champ!"
Three-time NBA Champion Danny Green: "Happy bday brudda 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽"
Former NBA All-Star Steve Francis: "Glaa"
Howard is one of the most dominant NBA players of all time.
He was easily the best center of his era when he was with the Orlando Magic.
The former NBA All-Star averaged 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field over eight seasons with the franchise.
During 2009, Howard led the Magic to the NBA Finals.
Following Orlando, Howard had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers (three times), Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
He was a key role player on the Lakers when they won the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
It's unclear if he will make the Basketball Hall of Fame, but there is an excellent case for him to be inducted.