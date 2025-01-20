Former NBA Players React To Gilbert Arenas Personal News
Gilbert Arenas was once among the best guards in the NBA when he played for the Washington Wizards.
On Monday, the former Arizona star announced that he got married.
His Instagram post had over 80,000 likes in two hours.
Arenas captioned his post: "I finally did it y'all @mellimonaco is officially Mrs Arenas ❤️"
There were over 5,000 comments, and people from the sports world left messages.
J.R. Smith: "Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Josh Smith: "Congratulations!!!!"
Jalen Rose: "Congratulations Family!!!!"
Zach Randolph: "Congratulations !!"
Dwight Howard: "Congratulations 🔥🔥"
Shawn D Marion: "Congratulations 🍾🍾🍾"
Kendrick Perkins: "Congratulations!!!!"
Mark Jackson: "Congrats!!! 🔥👏"
LeSean McCoy: "Congrats"
Rachel Nichols: "Woo hoooo 🥂congrats!"
Arenas was the 31st pick in the 2001 NBA Draft.
He spent the first two seasons of his career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
At just 21 (and as a late draft pick), he averaged 18.3 points per contest in his second season.
After two seasons with Golden State, Arenas had the best run of his career with the Washington Wizards.
The three-time NBA All-Star averaged 29.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 80 games during the 2006 season.
Via Ballislife.com on December 17: "18 years ago today, GILBERT ARENAS dropped a franchise-high 60 PTS on the Lakers. He also scored a then NBA record 16 IN OT!
Hibachi's Hot December
60 vs Kobe
54 vs Nash
51 vs Deron Williams"
The 43-year-old had brief stops with the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies before his NBA career ended in 2011-12.