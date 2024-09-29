Former NBA Players React To J.R. Smith's Instagram Post
J.R. Smith was among the most notable role players in NBA history.
The 2013 NBA 6th Man of The Year most recently played in the league during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Saturday, Smith made a post to Instagram with photos of his newborn child.
The post had over 63,000 likes and 400 comments in nine hours.
Many NBA players reacted to Smith's post.
Stephen Jackson: "E4"
Gilbert Arenas: "❤️ congratulations"
Darius Miles: "Congrats 👑"
Dorell Wright: "Congrats my boy!!"
Troy Daniels: "Congrats bro ✊🏾🫡🙏🏾"
DeMarcus Cousins: "Congrats 💙"
LeBron James, Josh Smith, Dion Waiters, Mike Bibby, Kent Bazemore, Miles Bridges, Ty Lawson, Kyle Anderson, Obi Toppin, Chris Paul, Alex Caruso, Kyrie Irving, Jordan Clarkson and Grant Williams were among the NBA players to like the post.
Smith was the 18th pick in the 2004 NBA Draft out of high school.
He played 16 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Hornets.
During the 2013 season, Smith averaged 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 80 games off the bench for the Knicks.
Later in his career, he was able to win two NBA Championships with the Cavs and Lakers.
The 39-year-old had career averages of 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 977 regular season games.
He appeared in 140 NBA playoff games (64 starts).