Former NBA Players React To Jamal Crawford's Emotional Instagram Post
Jamal Crawford is one of the best role players in NBA history.
The three-time 6th Man of The Year last played during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.
Recently, Crawford had a basketball court named after him at his former high school.
Via Niko Tamurian of KOMO News: "My guy @JCrossover is as awesome and genuine as they come.
A really special day from @RainierBeachHS with dedications for the new Betty Patu Library and Michael S. Bethea Athletic building.
And of course the re-dedication of: Jamal Crawford Court
Story via @komonews
Crawford then made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
His post had over 9,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "God, I just want to say… Thank you!"
Many former NBA players left comments on Crawford's post.
Isiah Thomas: "👏👏👏👏👏"
Mark Jackson: "👏🔥🙌"
Caron Butler: "👏"
Carlos Boozer: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Quinn Cook: "🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐"
Crawford was the eighth pick in the 2000 NBA Draft out of Michigan.
He played 20 seasons for the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, LA Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.
His career averages were 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 1,327 games.
Via StatMuse: "Most all-time points by a NON-All-Star:
19,419 — Jamal Crawford
19,202 — Eddie Johnson
18,881 — Jason Terry"
Crawford's best years came with the Hawks, Clippers and Knicks.