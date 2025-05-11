Fastbreak

Former NBA Players React To Jamal Crawford's Emotional Instagram Post

Jamal Crawford (who had his best years with the Hawks, Clippers and Knicks) made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Dec 14, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Jamal Crawford (11) reacts after making a three point shot late in overtime to win the game against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Detroit Pistons 105-103 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Jamal Crawford (11) reacts after making a three point shot late in overtime to win the game against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Detroit Pistons 105-103 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-Imagn Images / Leon Halip-Imagn Images

Jamal Crawford is one of the best role players in NBA history.

The three-time 6th Man of The Year last played during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Jamal Crawford reacts in the Dunk Contest during the 2023 All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Recently, Crawford had a basketball court named after him at his former high school.

Via Niko Tamurian of KOMO News: "My guy @JCrossover is as awesome and genuine as they come.

A really special day from @RainierBeachHS with dedications for the new Betty Patu Library and Michael S. Bethea Athletic building.

And of course the re-dedication of: Jamal Crawford Court

Story via @komonews

Crawford then made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

His post had over 9,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: "God, I just want to say… Thank you!"

Many former NBA players left comments on Crawford's post.

Isiah Thomas: "👏👏👏👏👏"

Mark Jackson: "👏🔥🙌"

Caron Butler: "👏"

Carlos Boozer: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Quinn Cook: "🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐"

Apr 5, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jamal Crawford (11) dribbles against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Crawford was the eighth pick in the 2000 NBA Draft out of Michigan.

He played 20 seasons for the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, LA Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.

His career averages were 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 1,327 games.

Via StatMuse: "Most all-time points by a NON-All-Star:

19,419 — Jamal Crawford
19,202 — Eddie Johnson
18,881 — Jason Terry"

Crawford's best years came with the Hawks, Clippers and Knicks.

