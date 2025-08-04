Former NBA Players React To Jayson Tatum's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Jayson Tatum is coming off a year where he made his sixth NBA All-Star Game.
Before getting hurt in the 2025 NBA playoffs, the former Duke star finished the regular season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range.
Tatum has been in St. Louis giving back to his hometown, and he recently made a post to Instagram with a five-word message.
Tatum captioned his post: "Home is a special place 🤞🏽"
Several former NBA players left comments on Tatum's post.
Evan Turner: "Timeless"
Darius Miles: "🔥🔥🔥"
Devin Booker, John Wall, DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker, JR Smith, Jrue Holiday, Blake Griffin and Chris Paul were among the NBA players to like the post.
Tatum has established himself as one of the best players in Celtics history at just 27.
That said, he now has a long road to recovery after his injury.
Via The Boston Celtics (on May 13): "Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."
The Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).
They won the 2024 NBA Championship over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (and has spent all eight seasons of his career in Boston).