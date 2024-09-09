Former NBA Players React To Jayson Tatum's Instagram Post
Jayson Tatum has had an extremely busy last few months.
He helped lead the Boston Celtics to their first NBA Championship in 16 seasons and then was with Team USA (who won the Gold medal) at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The former Duke star recently held a charity golf event in his hometown of St. Louis.
Via The Jayson Tatum Foundation in July: "Golf with NBA Champion Jayson Tatum on August 19, 2024 at our 4th Annual The Jayson Tatum Foundation Charity Golf Tournament & Silent Auction!"
Following the conclusion of the event, Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 25,000 likes and 100 comments.
Tatum wrote: "@thejaysontatumfoundation weekend was a blast! 🏌🏽♀️🏆🏀"
Former NBA players reacted to his post in the comments.
Kent Bazemore: "✊🏾⚡️🏆"
Jason Williams: "Yall need one bro???"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Bradley Beal, Bam Adebayo, Victor Oladipo, Grant Williams and Dennis Schroder also liked the post.
In addition, Donnie Wahlberg left a comment.
Wahlberg: "Had the best time in The Lou! Keep doing what you do JT! Changing lives! 🫡❤️🙏🏼🏆🥇💪🏼"
Tatum finished last season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Over the offseason, he signed a historic contract.
Via ESPN on July 1: "Breaking: Jayson Tatum has agreed on a five-year, $314 maximum contract extension with the Celtics, including a player option and trade kicker, sources tell @wojespn.
Deal is the biggest in NBA history."