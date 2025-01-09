Former NBA Players React To Jayson Tatum's Viral Instagram Post
Jayson Tatum has proven to be one of the best NBA players of all time.
That said, former Milwaukee Bucks star Brandon Jennings recently made viral comments about Tatum (via Gil's Arena).
Tatum then made a post to Instagram with a response to the comments.
His post had over 270,000 likes in 14 hours.
Tatum captioned his post: "“SoFtesT SuPeRstar in CeLtiC HiStoRy” 😅"
Former NBA players (including Jennings) commented on Tatum's viral post.
Blake Griffin: "😤😤😤"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Kent Bazemore: "🏀⚡️"
Brandon Jennings: "This the energy I want!!!!
Carti dropping soon!!! 🧛🏾♂️🦴😈"
Tatum is currently in the middle of another excellent season with averages of 28.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 34 games.
The Celtics most recently beat Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets (on the road) by a score of 118-106.
Via StatMuse: "Tatum tonight:
29 PTS
6 AST
2 BLK
Leading all Eastern Conference players in points."
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-10 record in 37 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Nuggets, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Sacramento Kings.
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Duke.
The 2024 NBA Champion is in his eighth season (all with the Celtics).