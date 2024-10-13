Former NBA Players React To Jermaine O'Neal's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Jermaine O'Neal most recently played in the NBA during the 2013-14 season when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors.
At his peak, O'Neal was among the best forwards in the NBA.
On Sunday, the 18-year veteran is celebrating his 46th birthday, and he sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.
O'Neal captioned his post: "Letter to Self!
Dear Jermaine,
As you reach another milestone at 46, take a moment to pause and reflect on everything you’ve accomplished. You’ve grown in ways you could never have imagined, faced challenges that felt insurmountable at times, and yet, here you are—stronger, wiser, and more determined than ever.
Look back at the years that have shaped you, the people who have come into your life, and the ones who’ve helped you become who you are today. You’ve built meaningful relationships, mentored and guided so many, and created something lasting—not just in your career but in the lives of those around you.
But as much as you’ve given to others, remember to honor the journey you’ve walked. Celebrate the person you’ve become—the resilience, the passion, the dedication. You’ve managed to juggle dreams, responsibilities, and the many ups and downs that life has thrown your way. You’ve built a legacy, not just in the players you’ve coached, the projects you’ve taken on or businesses you've built, but in the way you’ve touched lives and inspired others to do the same.
As you step forward, don’t forget to take time for yourself. You’ve earned the right to reflect, to recharge, and to dream even bigger. The work is never done, but you’ve proven that you can handle whatever comes next with the same grit and heart that got you here.
So here’s to 46 years of living, learning, and growing. Here’s to the next chapter—one filled with even more purpose, more impact, and a deeper understanding of who you are and all you are capable of.
Happy 46th birthday 🎉young fella!
Many former players reacted to O'Neal's post.
Reggie Miller: "Happy Born Day locker mate, enjoy your day and another turn around the sun"
Mark Jackson: "Happy Birthday bro!!!"
Kendrick Perkins: "Happy Birthday my brother 🙏🏾❤️"
Udonis Haslem: "HBD my brotha…🎁🎉🎊"
Corey Maggette: "Happy Birthday J.O. Many more blessings homie"
Shawn D Marion: "🎉🎉🎉🎉👑"
O'Neal had career averages of 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field in 1,011 games.