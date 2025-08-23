Former NBA Players React To Jermaine O'Neal's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Jermaine O'Neal was once among the top forwards in the NBA when he played for the Indiana Pacers.
He most recently played in the league during the 2013-14 season (as a member of the Golden State Warriors).
On Saturday, O'Neal made a post to Instagram with a heartfelt message for his wife.
He wrote: "This is what 30 years together and 20 years married looks like. It’s not perfect, it takes hard work, but dammit—it’s real! #TheOneals @meshao"
Several former NBA players commented on O'Neal's post.
Zach Randolph: "🔥🔥"
Mateen Cleaves: "Salute!!!!🙌🏿🙌🏿"
Shawn Marion: "💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾🍾🍾🥂🥂"
O'Neal was the 17th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of high school.
He played the first four seasons of his career for the Portland Trail Blazers.
The 46-year-old reached stardom with the Pacers when he made six straight All-Star Games (from 2002-07).
Via Hoop Muse: "Jermaine O’Neal in 2003-04:
20.1 PPG
10.0 RPG
2.6 BPG
78 GP
3rd in MVP voting
All-NBA 2nd Team
Led Pacers to a 61-21 record - best in the league"
O'Neal also spent time with the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors (in addition to the Warriors and Pacers).
His career averages were 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field in 1,011 games.
He also appeared in 97 NBA playoff games (72 games).
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Tyrese Haliburton joins Reggie Miller, Jermaine O'Neal and Paul George as the only players in our franchise history to be named to multiple All-NBA teams."