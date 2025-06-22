Former NBA Players React To Jermaine O’Neal's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Jermaine O'Neal was once among the best forwards in all of basketball.
The six-time NBA All-Star last played in the league during the 2013-14 season when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors.
Recently, O'Neal made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son.
He wrote: "Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my young Bull!! @jermaineonealjr . Watching you grow into the young man you are becoming has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. You’re smart, strong, driven, and full of heart—and I’m beyond proud of you!
Y’all do me a favor and go wish my son @jermaineonealjr a Happy Birthday and show him some love today! 💪🏾🎂🔥 #YoungKing #ProudDad #BirthdayVibes"
Several former NBA players commented on his post.
Shawn D Marion: "🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉"
Mateen Cleaves: "Happy Birthday youngster!!! A new year, a new grind!!!!"
Darius Miles: "HBD👑"
Rip Hamilton: "Happy birthday"
O'Neal played 18 seasons for the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers.
He had averages of 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field in 1,011 games.
The 46-year-old made all of his All-Star games over his eight-year run with Indiana.
Via Ballislife.com: "Shout out Jermaine O'Neal!
When he scored a career-high 55 PTS (18/28 FG) in 36 MINS, he asked to be taken out of the game so Reggie Miller could keep the Pacers franchise record for points in a game (57)"