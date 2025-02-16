Former NBA Players React To Jermaine O'Neal's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Jermaine O'Neal was once among the best forwards in the NBA when he played for the Indiana Pacers.
The six-time NBA All-Star retired after the 2014 season (when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors).
On Sunday, O'Neal made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 3,000 likes in four hours.
He wrote: "The greatest achievement of my life has been the privilege of being a father to @jermaineonealjr and @asjiaoneal. Not just a father by title, but an active, present, and engaged father—always there in their happiest, saddest, and most curious moments. Watching them grow, learn, and chase their dreams has been the most rewarding part of my journey. To say that I’m proud of them would be a massive understatement; my heart swells with pride every single day because of who they are and who they are becoming.
And to my incredible wife, @meshao—you are the real MVP. Thank you for being the foundation of our family, the glue that holds us together, and the quiet strength behind every success. Your love, sacrifice, and unwavering support are the reasons we stand so strong today.
Grateful beyond words. ❤️
God is good!"
Former NBA players left comments on his post.
Mateen Cleaves: "🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿"
Carlos Boozer: "🔥🔥"
Shawn D Marion: "🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Reggie Miller: "BALLERS"
Darius Miles: "🔥🔥🔥"
O'Neal spent 18 years in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.