Former NBA Players React To Jimmer Fredette News
Jimmer Fredette was one of the most exciting players in college basketball history when he played four years at BYU.
The 36-year-old went on to be the 10th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
On Wednesday, Fredette announced that he has retired from basketball.
Fredette wrote: "The first time I was outside with my brother shooting baskets and I saw the ball go in I was hooked. I love the repetition, the consistency, and basketball had my heart. I played everyday and loved the grind of getting better and had the support of some amazing people through my childhood. It allowed me to excel in high school and earn a scholarship to Brigham Young University. It wasn’t easy from the beginning but my college career turned out better than I could have ever imagined. From being the nations leading scorer, to 4 NCAA tourney appearances, a sweet sixteen run, and winning National Player of the Year. It was such an incredible life changing experience.
So much so I was fortunate enough to get drafted number 10 overall in the NBA- and reaching my childhood dream of playing in the league. Little did I know that road would be bumpy. The next 5 years were very up and down. I Would play great some games and not so much in others, or even not play. It was tough but I was still determined to make my journey a success. From there Shanghai called. Another door opened and I walked through it with the right mindset and determination. During my time in China we made the playoffs every year, I was an all star 3 times, and won MVP. It changed the narrative of my career and it was such a positive experience. Even though it was very tough living away from my family for months at a time. (Continued in comments)...
After China I needed a break from 5v5 basketball and took some time off.
USA basketball called with an opportunity. 3x3 basketball came into my life unexpectedly and I loved the challenge. Becoming better at something I wasn’t familiar with gave me a new love for the game. I was able to travel all over the world and eventually become the number one team in the world as well as the number one player in the world! And ultimately take us to the Olympics. An incredible opportunity that you only dream of as a kid, and I was living it.
More importantly besides the success and difficulties, basketball has taught me life long lessons. It has taught me how to work hard, be determined, work with others, understand how to battle through disappointment and scrutiny, how to handle success, and how to treat others with respect.
I owe a lot of who I am today to this game and it’s not easy to say goodbye as a player- But the time has come. And I’m excited for what’s next in life. I know I’ll be better of in my next phase because of this game and I will cherish the memories! It wasn’t always easy but it was always worth it! Sign off. Jimmer"
Several NBA players commented on Fredette's post.
Marshon Brooks: "🔥🔥🔥🔥 great job jimmer….one of few to make me lose sleep the night before!!! 👏👏👏"
Damion Lee: "All time career!!
Congrats fam! 🫡"
Jordan Crawford: "🙌🙌🙌 so fortunate to be able to be a teammate of yours but even better to call you a brother. ❤️"
Thomas Robinson: "JIMMER 🗣️…🤍🤝🏾 . Well done my guy"
Fredette played six years for the Kings, Bulls, Pelicans, Suns and Knicks.
His career averages were 6.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 241 games.