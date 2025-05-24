Former NBA Players React To John Wall's Heartfelt Instagram Post
John Wall is one of the best point guards of the last 20 years.
The five-time NBA All-Star last played in the league during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the LA Clippers.
Earlier this week, Wall made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 6,000 likes.
He captioned his post: "Shoutout to ACE WALL & the KinderGRAD Class of 2025‼️🎓🎊 Super Proud of YOU✨
Several former NBA players left messages on Wall's post.
Marcus Morris: "No better feeling"
Darius Miles: "Congrats 👑"
Jerome Robinson: "Yesssirr Ace 🫡🔥"
Kyrie Irving, Paul Pierce, Spencer Dinwiddie, Thomas Bryant, J.R. Smith, Lou Williams and Caron Butler were among the NBA players to like the post.
At one point, Wall was one of the most popular players in the NBA, so fans will likely enjoy seeing his life update.
Wall was the first pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after an incredible freshman season at Kentucky.
In addition to the Clippers, he also spent time with the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets over 11 seasons.
The 34-year-old is most known for his nine-year stint with the Wizards.
His career averages were 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 647 games.
Via StatMuse: "John Wall in the 2017 Playoffs:
— 27.2 PPG
— 3.7 RPG
— 10.3 APG
— 1.7 SPG
Took the Celtics to seven games."