Former NBA Players React To Julius Erving's Instagram Post With Michael Jordan
Julius Erving and Michael Jordan are two of the best 15 players in basketball history.
At the end of Erving's playing career, he was able to face off with Jordan eight times.
The Philadelphia 76ers legend went 6-2 against the Chicago Bulls legend.
Recently, Erving made a post to Instagram with a photo that also included Jordan.
The two were talking before a game between the Bulls and 76ers (in the 1980's).
Erving captioned his post: "Providing knowledge of the game.
Several former NBA players reacted to the post.
Quentin Richardson: "Legends!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Mateen Cleaves: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, Jamal Crawford and A'ja Wilson liked Erving's post.
A lot of fans also reacted to Erving's post.
@diegomor_official: "I’ve never seen that look on MJ’s face ever again. Doc is still the greatest in my book!"
@32magicmike: "Dr J has always represented class always"
@toddebert24: "Mike actually looks humbled there. He's standing next to his teacher."
@robocop7516: "Dr. J, one of The three greatest Basketball players of all Time, never recognized enough!"
Erving last played in the league during the 1986-87 season.
He played 16 total seasons (five in the ABA).
His career averages were 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 1,243 games.
The 75-year-old led the 76ers to the 1983 NBA Championship over the Los Angeles Lakers.