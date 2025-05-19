Fastbreak

Former NBA Players React To Julius Erving's Instagram Post With Michael Jordan

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving made a post to Instagram with Michael Jordan.

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Julius Erving in attendance during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House.
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Julius Erving in attendance during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House.

Julius Erving and Michael Jordan are two of the best 15 players in basketball history.

At the end of Erving's playing career, he was able to face off with Jordan eight times.

The Philadelphia 76ers legend went 6-2 against the Chicago Bulls legend.

Dec 16, 1980; Indianapolis, IN, USA: FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers forward Julius Erving (6) in action against the Indiana Pacers at Market Square Arena.

Recently, Erving made a post to Instagram with a photo that also included Jordan.

The two were talking before a game between the Bulls and 76ers (in the 1980's).

Erving captioned his post: "Providing knowledge of the game.⁣⁣

Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated

⁣⁣#JuliusErving #DrJ #Basketball #Sports"

Several former NBA players reacted to the post.

Quentin Richardson: "Legends!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Mateen Cleaves: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, Jamal Crawford and A'ja Wilson liked Erving's post.

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Julius Erving is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

A lot of fans also reacted to Erving's post.

@diegomor_official: "I’ve never seen that look on MJ’s face ever again. Doc is still the greatest in my book!"

@32magicmike: "Dr J has always represented class always"

@toddebert24: "Mike actually looks humbled there. He's standing next to his teacher."

@robocop7516: "Dr. J, one of The three greatest Basketball players of all Time, never recognized enough!"

Jan 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris (L) talks with hall of fame member Julius Erving (R) during the second quarter of a game against the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center.

Erving last played in the league during the 1986-87 season.

He played 16 total seasons (five in the ABA).

His career averages were 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 1,243 games.

Apr 14, 2013; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers former player Julius Erving speaks with the media before game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1982-83 championship team.

The 75-year-old led the 76ers to the 1983 NBA Championship over the Los Angeles Lakers.

