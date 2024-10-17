Former NBA Players React To Kendrick Perkins News
Kendrick Perkins has become one of the most famous television personalities after his playing career.
On Thursday, Perkins officially got a contract extension with ESPN.
Via espnpressroom.com: "Kendrick Perkins has continued to expand his role and presence across ESPN platforms since joining in 2019. The former NBA Champion has become a fixture on ESPN NBA Countdown and he will now also appear on ABC editions of NBA Countdown throughout the season. Perkins is also an analyst on NBA Today and a frequent guest on Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter and Hoop Streams."
He made a post to Instagram that had over 4,000 likes in six hours.
Perkins captioned his post: "God is Good!!!! Im extremely grateful 🙏🏾"
Many people from the NBA world reacted his Instagram post.
George Hill: "Congrats big bro 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Stephen Jackson: "Congrats lil bro"
Mark Jackson: "Congrats bro!!!"
Udonis Haslem: "Congrats my brotha!!!"
Isaiah Thomas: "🔥🔥🔥"
Perkins was the 27th pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of high school.
He spent the first seven and a half seasons of his caree with the Boston Celtics.
During the 2010 season, Perkins averaged 10.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 60.2% from the field in 78 games.
Perkins also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers over 14 seasons in the NBA.
The 2008 NBA Champion had career averages of 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field in 782 games.
He appeared in 143 NBA playoff games.