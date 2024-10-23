Former NBA Players React To Kenny Smith's Instagram Post
Kenny Smith was a very good point guard over his ten seasons in the NBA.
The former Houston Rockets star has become even more known for his legendary role on Inside The NBA.
On Tuesday evening, he began his 26th year as a member of the show.
Following the night, Smith made a post to Instagram that had over 800 likes in three hours.
Smith captioned his post: "My mood starting year 26 with @nbaontnt #thriller"
Several former NBA players reacted to Smith's post.
Mark Jackson: "😂😂😂"
Quentin Richardson: "😂😂😂😂😂"
Mateen Cleaves: "🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿"
Smith, along with Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, have been the stars of arguably the most successful basketball show ever.
However, the 2024-25 NBA season could be their last run together.
Smith was the sixth pick in the 1987 NBA Draft out of UNC.
He played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.
The 59-year-old is most known for his six-year run with the Rockets during the prime of his career.
During that span, Smith averaged 12.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 468 games.
He also helped Houston win two NBA Championships.
Smith had career averages of 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 737 games.
He also appeared in 68 NBA playoff games.