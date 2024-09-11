Former NBA Players React To Kevin Durant Video
Kevin Durant is among the best players in NBA history.
The Phoenix Suns star is coming off an excellent year where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Swish Cultures made a post to Instagram with a clip from one of Durant's recent workouts.
Via Swish Cultures: "Kevin Durant (@easymoneysniper) is one of one & he was going crazy in @dashletics 1s 🔥 watch how he gets his shot off in tight space"
There were over 13,000 likes and nearly 200 comments on the clip.
Former NBA players Jamal Crawford, Patrick Beverley and Damien Wilkins were among those who commented.
Crawford: "Craftsman at the highest level of the game."
Beverley: "He so 🥶"
Wilkins: "PROFESSIONAL SCORER!"
In addition to Durant's strong season, he also helped Team USA win the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris last month.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic on August 10: "Team USA’s Kevin Durant becomes the first player to win four Gold Medals in men’s Olympic basketball history. Durant has also scored the most points in USA Olympic history. The two-time NBA Finals MVP cements himself as the most decorated USA Basketball player ever."
The future Hall of Famer has spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns over 16 seasons.
He is a two-time NBA Champion and won the 2014 MVP.