Former NBA Players React To Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving sent out an Instagram post from his trip to China.

Ben Stinar

Jan 9, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant father Tee Morant (left) hugs Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (right) after Memphis defeats Dallas at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving recently made a trip to China.

There was a video of him walking with fans on the street that got a lot of attention on social media.

On Wednesday, the future Hall of Famer made a post to Instagram from the trip that had over 200,000 likes in 12 hours.

Irving captioned his post: "Hélà🤞🏾♾🪶🥂"

Several former NBA players commented on his post.

Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Jordan McRae: "🐐"

Steph Marbury: "The ancestors are proud of you 🪶"

Kyrie Irving's Instagram post comments / September 18

McRae was Irving's teammate on the Cavaliers for part of two seasons (they won the 2016 NBA Championship together).

In addition to the Cavs, he also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons over four seasons.

Nov 16, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan McRae (12) receives coaching from head coach Tyronn Lue and guard Kyrie Irving (2) in the second half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. the Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-93. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Marbury spent 13 seasons in the NBA and made two All-Star Games as a member of the New Jersey Nets and Phoenix Suns.

He had impressive career averages of 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 846 games.

Mar 14, 1999; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; New Jersey Nets guard Stephon Marbury (33) in action against Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning (33) at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Richardson played 13 seasons in the NBA and is most known for his time with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Feb 14, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Team Wilbon player Quentin Richardson high fives player Chelsea Gray after a play against Team Stephen A. during the NBA All Star-Celebrity Game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-Imagn Images / Quinn Harris-Imagn Images

As for Irving, he still remains one of the best players in the NBA heading into his 14th season.

He finished last year with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.

The Mavs reached the NBA Finals (before losing to the Boston Celtics in five games).

