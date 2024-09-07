Former NBA Players React To Lance Stephenson's Instagram Post
Lance Stephenson most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in 46 games (one start) for the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.
He finished that year with averages of 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range.
On Thursday, Stephenson celebrated his 34th birthday.
The former NBA star sent out a post to Instagram that had over 38,000 likes and 500 comments.
Stephenson captioned his post: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BIG 34 feeling better than ever 🙏🏿"
Former NBA players reacted to Stephenson's post.
Dwight Howard: "Happy born family 🎉"
Victor Oladipo: "Happy Birthday family!"
Sean Kilpatrick: "Happy birthday 🎂🎉🎁"
Josh Smith, Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Morrow, DeMarcus Cousins and Taj Gibson were among the players to like the post.
Stephenson was the 40th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Cincinnati.
He had an excellent start to his career when he helped lead the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and 2014.
During the 2014 season, Stephenson averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range.
Stephenson has also spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans over ten seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 554 games.