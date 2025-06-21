Former NBA Players React To Magic Star Paolo Banchero's Instagram Post
Paolo Banchero has established himself as one of the best young stars in the NBA.
The former Duke standout is coming off his third year playing for the Orlando Magic.
This week, Banchero made a post to Instagram that had over 35,000 likes in 13 hours.
Several former NBA players reacted to his post.
Isaiah Thomas: "Young King 🏁🏁🏁"
Joakim Noah: "🔥🔥🔥"
Eddy Curry: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Tyus Jones, Victor Oladipo, Desmond Bane, Jayson Tatum, Jamal Crawford, Carlos Boozer, Austin Rivers and Scottie Barnes were among the NBA players to like his post.
Banchero finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 46 games.
He made his first career All-Star Game.
Via The Orlando Magic: "Most consecutive playoff games with 25+ points in NBA history before age 23:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (7)
Kobe Bryant (7)
Paolo Banchero (7)"
The Magic were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
However, they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Via Real Sports: "Paolo Banchero already has the 5th most playoff games in NBA history with 30/5/5 & 0 TOV."
This summer, the Magic made the first big move of the offseason when they landed Desmond Bane in a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
There is good reason to believe that they can compete for a top-four seed next year.