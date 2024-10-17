Former NBA Players React To Mark Jackson's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Mark Jackson is one of the most notable former NBA players.
The 59-year-old had a 17-career as a player and was briefly the head coach of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
In addition, he had a long run with ESPN as a commentator.
On Wednesday, Jackson made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 5,000 likes in eight hours.
Jackson captioned his post: "Happy Heavenly Birthday to my Mom! Love and Miss U!!! GOAT!"
Former NBA players commented on his post.
Reggie Miller: "Miss and ❤️ ya Mom, enjoy your heavenly DAY"
Kenny Smith: "Happy Heavenly Birthday!!!!!🎂"
Allan Houston: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Tim Hardaway, Sr.: "HHB 🙏🏾"
Jalen Rose: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Jackson was initially the 18th pick in the 1987 NBA Draft out of St. John's.
He played for the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.
His career averages were 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 1,296 regular season games.
Via Ballislife.com on April 1, 2022: "People forget Action Jackson was Rookie Of The Year, an All-Star in his 2nd season, had the original Shimmy celebration and some surprising dunks."
The 1989 NBA All-Star appeared in 131 playoff games and reached the 2000 Finals with the Pacers.
Following his playing career, he was the coach of the Warriors for three seasons (2011-14).
He helped in the development of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.