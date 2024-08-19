Former NBA Players React To Michael Beasley News
Michael Beasley most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished that year with averages of 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field in 26 games (two starts).
Despite being unable to land another NBA contract, Beasley has been excellent playing in the Big3.
Last week, he was named as the MVP of the league.
Via BIG3: "As voted on by players and coaches: The MVP 🔥@michael8easley"
Several former NBA players reacted to the news in the comments.
Gilbert Arenas wrote: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Udonis Haslem wrote: "💯"
Nate Robinson wrote: "🔥🔥🔥"
Reggie Evans wrote: "#TheGrindIsReal"
Beasley had been seen as a potential superstar coming of Kansas State.
He was initially the second pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat.
For reference, Beasley was selected over Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Eric Gordon, Brook Lopez, Serge Ibaka and Danilo Gallinari.
Beasley was never able to become an All-Star, but he spent 11 seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.
His career averages are 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 609 regular season games.
On Sunday, Beasley's team lost the Big3 title.
Via The Fourth Man: "FINAL
Bivouac wins @thebig3 championship with a 50-47 win over 3’s Company
Gerald Green tied a season-high with 18 pts. Garlon Green with 13pts, 5rebs, and 4asts and Bivouac wins their first BIG3 championship in franchise history.
Michael Beasley dropped a game-high 28pts and 12rebs for 3’s Company but team is now 0-2 in the title game.
WHAT A GAME"