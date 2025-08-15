Former NBA Players React To Michael Beasley News
Michael Beasley was once among the most talented prospects in the NBA when he was the second pick in the 2008 Draft.
Despite last playing in the league during the 2018-19 season, Beasley has been competing in the BIG3 over the summers.
On Friday, he was named as the MVP of the league for the second straight season.
Via The BIG3: "Michael Beasley Repeats as MVP, Voted by Players and Coaches
In a season defined by grit, buckets, and undeniable presence,@michael8easley has once again risen to the top — this time, cementing his status as MVP for the second straight year."
Several former NBA players reacted to the news.
Vernon Maxwell: "Congratulations my brother stay blessed"
Lance Stephenson (via his Instagram story): "🔥"
Mario Chalmers (via his Instagram story): "Was yall surprised.... Congrats my brother"
During his one season of college basketball (at Kansas State), Beasley averaged an incredible 26.2 points per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field.
He then spent the first two years of his NBA career with the Miami Heat.
In addition to Miami, Beasley also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.
The 36-year-old had his best NBA season with the Timberwolves (2011).
At 21, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Via The Fourth Man: A BIG3 Podcast: "Beasley was the league’s leading scorer this summer despite missing a game and averaged 23.1 PPG this season.
It’s the second straight year he’s won the MVP award and he’s the second player in league history to win multiple MVP awards."