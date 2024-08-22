Former NBA Players React To Paul Pierce News
Paul Pierce is one of the best NBA players of all time.
The Hall of Fame forward has spent a lot of time in media following his playing career.
On Thursday, FS1 announced several new shows to their lineup.
One of the shows (Speak) will feature Pierce, Joy Taylor and Keyshawn Johnson.
Following the news, Pierce made a post to his Instagram account.
Pierce captioned his post: "Let me @speakonfs1 cuz I got something to Say . Next Chapter let’s goooooooo"
Several former NBA players left a comment on Pierce's post.
Matt Barnes wrote: "Congrats bro"
Bonzi Wells wrote: "Congratulations Class of ‘98🔥🔥🔥🔥👊🏾"
Quentin Richardson wrote: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Ryan Hollins wrote: "💯💯💯💯"
Antoine Walker wrote: "Congratulations 💪🏾💯👏👏👏👏"
Via NBACentral: "FS1’s new daily lineup:
1. **Breakfast Ball** (8-10 a.m. ET)
- Hosts: Craig Carton, Mark Schlereth, Danny Parkins
2. **The Facility** (10 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET)
- Hosts: Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Chase Daniel, James Jones
3. **The Herd** (12-3 p.m. ET)
- Hosts: Colin Cowherd, Jason McIntyre
4. **First Things First** (3-5 p.m. ET)
- Hosts: Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes
5. **Speak** (5 p.m. ET)
- Hosts: Keyshawn Johnson, Paul Pierce, Joy Taylor"
Pierce was the tenth pick in the 1998 NBA Draft out of Kansas.
He played 19 seasons for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.
The best tenure of his career came with the Celtics.
Over 15 years in Boston, he made ten NBA All-Star Games and won the 2008 Finals MVP.
Pierce had career averages of 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 regular season games.
He has appeared in 170 playoff games and helped lead the Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.