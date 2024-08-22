Former NBA Players React To Paul Pierce News

FS1’s new daily lineup:



1. **Breakfast Ball** (8-10 a.m. ET)

- Hosts: Craig Carton, Mark Schlereth, Danny Parkins



2. **The Facility** (10 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET)

- Hosts: Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Chase Daniel, James Jones



3. **The Herd** (12-3 p.m. ET)

- Hosts: Colin… pic.twitter.com/uIHzsKjfq5