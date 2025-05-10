Former NBA Players React To Rajon Rondo Personal News
Rajon Rondo is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
The former Kentucky star is most known for his time with the Boston Celtics where he made four NBA All-Star Games.
Rondo was the 21st pick in the 2006 NBA Draft after two seasons at Kentucky.
The 39-year-old has now graduated from the school.
Via Yahoo Sports: "Former NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo graduated from the University of Kentucky today with a BA in Communication
Rondo starred for the Wildcats from 2004-06."
Several former NBA players commented on the news (via Instagram).
DeMarcus Cousins: "👏🔥"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Troy Daniels: "🔥🔥🔥"
Rondo spent the first nine years of his career with the Celtics.
During his second season, he helped lead the franchise to the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via StatMuse: "Rajon Rondo is the first player in NBA history to win a title with both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics."
Rondo also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks, LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 957 games.
Via Basketball Forever: "Congratulations on a great career, Rajon Rondo!
2× NBA champion
4× NBA All-Star
2× NBA All-Defensive First Team
2× NBA All-Defensive Second Team
3× NBA assists leader
1x NBA steals leader"