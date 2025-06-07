Former NBA Players Send Love To 76ers Legend Allen Iverson
Allen Iverson is one of the most popular players in NBA history.
The Hall of Fame guard last played in the league during the 2009-10 season.
On Saturday, Iverson is celebrating his 50th birthday.
He made a post to Instagram that had over 45,000 likes in one hour.
Iverson wrote: "Thank God for blessing me with another year. Thank you to my family, friends a fans that ride with me through these turbulent times we all live in.Thanks for all the Birthday wishes.Happy 50th to Me!!"
A lot of former players left messages on Iverson's post.
Carmelo Anthony: "HAPPY BORN DAY CHAMP!!"
Mark Jackson: "Happy Birthday Legend!!!"
Quentin Richardson: "Happy 50th Legend!"
Nate Robinson: "Happy bday @theofficialai3 - bubba chuck"
Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams also made their own posts for Iverson.
Crawford wrote: "Before games when I was a youngster coming up, I had this eternal battle on trying to play the traditional style of basketball, or being creative, free flowing which felt traditional to me. I would watch you and say to myself “if he’s playing his style, his way, don’t be scared to be YOU”. You had so much influence on my game. From the crossovers, to the handles, to the mid range fades, to the certain defiance you played with. It looked like any one of my boys I grew up hooping with in the neighborhood. You helped merged the playground to the NBA. More than anything, thank you for giving me my fearlessness on the court… Hero!
Happy born day legend!💐💐💐"
Williams wrote: "Thank you for being exactly who I always looked up to before I met you. wherever you went I went. Well, you made me go 😂😂 but I appreciate it. HAPPY 50th Bubba Chuck @theofficialai3"
Iverson played 14 seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons.