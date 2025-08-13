Fastbreak

Former NBA Players Send Love To Bucks Legend Michael Redd

Michael Redd made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Feb 7, 2012; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Michael Redd (22) during warmups prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center. The Suns defeated the Bucks 107-105. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Michael Redd is most known for his 11-year run with the Milwaukee Bucks.

He then finished the final season of his career (2011-12) playing for the Phoenix Suns.

This week, Redd made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife.

Redd wrote: "19 years.

You’ve walked with me through the highs, the lows, the spotlight, and the silence.

Being married to an NBA player turned non-stop entrepreneur isn’t easy, but you’ve done it with grace, strength, and so much love.

I couldn’t be who I am without you.

Here’s to the journey and to you, my forever rock. ❤️"

Several former NBA players left comments on Redd's post.

Allan Houston: "Happy anniversary 💪🏾👊🏾❤️❤️"

Mateen Cleaves: "Happy Anniversary!!!!"

Mar 18, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State s incoming athletic director Ross Bjork shakes hands with former basketball player Michael Redd during the introductory press conference for head coach Jake Diebler at Value City Arena. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Redd was the 43rd pick in the 2000 NBA Draft out of Ohio State.

He is one of the best second-round selections of all time.

The 2004 NBA All-Star had career averages of 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 629 games for the Bucks and Suns.

