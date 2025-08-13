Former NBA Players Send Love To Bucks Legend Michael Redd
Michael Redd is most known for his 11-year run with the Milwaukee Bucks.
He then finished the final season of his career (2011-12) playing for the Phoenix Suns.
This week, Redd made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife.
Redd wrote: "19 years.
You’ve walked with me through the highs, the lows, the spotlight, and the silence.
Being married to an NBA player turned non-stop entrepreneur isn’t easy, but you’ve done it with grace, strength, and so much love.
I couldn’t be who I am without you.
Here’s to the journey and to you, my forever rock. ❤️"
Several former NBA players left comments on Redd's post.
Allan Houston: "Happy anniversary 💪🏾👊🏾❤️❤️"
Mateen Cleaves: "Happy Anniversary!!!!"
Redd was the 43rd pick in the 2000 NBA Draft out of Ohio State.
He is one of the best second-round selections of all time.
The 2004 NBA All-Star had career averages of 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 629 games for the Bucks and Suns.