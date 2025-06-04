Former NBA Players Send Love To Bulls Legend Joakim Noah
Joakim Noah was once among the best centers in the NBA when he was with the Chicago Bulls.
The former Florida star last played in the league during the 2019-20 season.
On Tuesday, Noah made a post to Instagram that had over 4,000 likes.
He wrote: "First time on Abu Dhabi! Was so impressed by my visits to the Louvre and The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. @visitabudhabi"
A lot of former NBA players left comments on Noah's post.
Blake Griffin: "Yeah 🐎!!"
Eddy Curry: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Richard Hamilton: "🔥🔥"
Tyrus Thomas: "🤞🏾💫🧡"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Dwight Howard, Carlos Boozer, Harrison Barnes, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Jerry Stackhouse and Al Horford were among the NBA players to like Noah's post.
Noah was the ninth pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.
He spent the first nine years of his career with the Bulls.
The Bulls made the NBA playoffs in seven of those seasons (and the 2011 Eastern Conference finals).
Via StatMuse: "Joakim Noah Bulls career:
— DPOY
— All-NBA First Team
— 2x All-Star
— 3x All-Defense
— 7 triple-doubles
— Finished 4th in 2014 MVP voting"
Noah also spent time with the LA Clippers, New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies over 13 NBA seasons.
His career averages were 8.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field in 672 games.
Via Ballislife.com: "People forget how good JOAKIM NOAH was
All-NBA 1st
2014 DPOY
2014 MVP voting: 4th
3 x All-Defense
2 x All-Star
Some of his best GMS
30 PTS, 23 REB, 6 AST
23 PTS, 21 REB, 11 BLK
23 PTS, 10 REB, 5 STL
13 PTS, 12 REB, 14 AST
11 PTS, 20 REB, 6 BLK"