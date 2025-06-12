Former NBA Players Send Love To Knicks Legend Stephon Marbury
Stephon Marbury last played in the NBA during the 2008-09 season when he was a member of the Boston Celtics.
The former All-Star recently announced heartbreaking news on social media.
Marbury wrote (via Instagram): "Thank you all for the heartfelt messages. By far, this is the hardest thing I’ve experienced in this life. No one can prepare for a battle like this. When God’s children reunite with the Father, it’s His call. We all have a lifeline 🗓️ a date from beginning to end.
My mother ran her race, and on June 10th, the Lord took her home. She was the last of 9 siblings, having buried them all as the baby of her family at 83. Her story will be told. I believe young mothers today will be touched by her journey❤️it’ll offer them direction, a roadmap for motherhood.
I’ll use creativity and every piece of new technology 👨🏾💻 (from America to China and back again) to showcase what a Queen (Mother) looks and sounds like. To a son, there’s no higher honor or person.
Writing this with tears flooding my body, I’ll keep striving to bless others, just as she taught me. God’s goodness lives in us all❤️I’m grateful she showed me how to tap into that power.
48 years for me. 62 for my oldest brother. 45 for my baby brother. (My sister would kill me for sharing their ages! 😂) But we press on, laughing through tears. And Ju-Ju don’t care 5😂 something!
Thank you for honoring my mother with me."
Many former NBA players sent love to Marbury.
Caron Butler: "🤲🏾"
Isaiah Thomas: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Eddy Curry: "❤️❤️❤️"
Lance Stephenson: "🙏🏿"
Allen Iverson also made a personal post for Marbury.
He wrote: "Heartbroken!! My thoughts and prayers go out to Steph and the Marbury family. She always treated me like a son. Rest easy, Mama Marbury. I love you!"