Former NBA Players Send Love To Lakers Legend Magic Johnson
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is very active on social media.
Over the past few weeks, Johnson has been posting photos to Instagram from his trip in Europe.
The five-time NBA Champion recently a video (on Wednesday) that went viral.
Johnson wrote: "You don’t need much motivation to workout with this beautiful backdrop!"
His post had over 200,000 likes and 5,000 comments.
Many former NBA players sent love to Johnson in the comments.
J.R. Smith: "Incredible"
Lance Stephenson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Troy Daniels: "🔥🔥🔥"
Kendrick Perkins: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Dennis 3D Scott: "😮😮😮"
DeMarcus Cousins: "🔥🔥🔥"
Johnson last played in the league during the 1995-96 season.
He spent all 13 seasons of his career with the Lakers.
Via Joe Pompliano: "Magic Johnson showed off his summer vacation aboard the yacht WHISPER.
• 312-foot yacht
• Sleeps 12 guests in 7 cabins
• Pool, gym, sauna, and movie theatre
Jaguars owner Shad Khan sold the yacht to former Google CEO Eric Schmidt in 2023.
Price tag = $1.4 million per week."
Johnson had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.
He won five NBA Championships over a nine-year period.
Via @HoopMuse: "Players to win FMVP & MVP same season:
Michael Jordan (4x)
LeBron James (2x)
Larry Bird (2x)
Tim Duncan
Shaquille O’Neal
Hakeem Olajuwon
Magic Johnson
Moses Malone
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar"