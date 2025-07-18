Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent
Malcolm Brogdon spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Washington Wizards.
He finished the year with averages of 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 24 games.
This summer, Brogdon became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On July 18, the former Virginia star remains unsigned.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The veteran free agent market is expected to pick up some movement soon.
Chris Paul and the Clippers remain in talks on a reunion.
Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons and Malcolm Brogdon are also receiving interest from contenders as reserve guard depth options."
Brogdon was the 36th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks (won the Rookie of The Year).
He has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers over nine seasons.
His career averages are 15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 463 games.
Via StatMuse (on April 20, 2023): "Most PTS + REB + AST off the bench this season:
1,542 — Malik Monk
1,528 — Malcolm Brogdon
1,475 — Russell Westbrook
1,361 — Bennedict Mathurin"
As for the Wizards, they finished the 2024-25 season as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-64 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season.